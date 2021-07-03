Lagos Govt. commends lawmakers for approving LASPOTECH, AOCOED varsity upgrade

The Lagos State Government has commended lawmakers at the state’s House of Assembly for supporting and approving conversion of two tertiary institutions, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education to University of Science and Technology, and the University of Education respectively.

It explained that by giving its legislative backing to the proposed upgrade of the citadels of learning, the Assembly leadership has demonstrated it was committed to development of education sector, particularly the tertiary level such that would produce employable graduates.

Giving the commendations on behalf of the state government, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the establishment of the proposed two state universities may be faster and earlier than expected, given the urgent attention and legislative support to the matter by the lawmakers.

The special adviser lauded the House for supporting good governance in the state through quality legislation, revealing that the House had during the week debated two bills proposing the establishment of two tertiary institutions in the state.

According to him, I must express our appreciations to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and members of the State House of Assembly for the success we have achieved in education and other critical sectors. Their support at all times and quality legislations have made possible good governance we are enjoying in the State today”.

“We are particularly happy that the lawmakers have thrown their support behind the establishment of the Universities of Education as well as that of Science and Technology in demonstration of the State Government’s commitment to the growth of Education and Technology in the State. I am confident, history of good governance will be so kind to the Speaker and members of the great Assembly, whenever we are reflecting on activities that led to a new Lagos of our collective dream”, Wahab stated.

He added that the passing of the bills into law would ensure that the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, are upgraded to the Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a special interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development.

He pointed out that it was obvious that LASU can no longer cope with the admission needs of the large student population in the state, hence, the need for the establishment of more universities. He stressed that when the two new universities commence operation, they would add value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio-economic growth of the state and the nation at large.

The special adviser also disclosed that the bills, which scaled the second reading on the floor of the House on Thursday, have been sent to the House Committee on Education (Tertiary) by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for further consideration as well as a directive to report back to the House in two weeks.

