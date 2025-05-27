Lagos Govt. closes V.I. roads for 2025 ECOWAS Summit

The Lagos State Government has closed some roads in the Victoria Island axis to ensure smooth traffic flow and tight security as the 2025 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Summit kicks off in the metropolis.

The road closures, which will last from May 27 to 29, are affecting major routes including those connecting Ajose Adeogun and Adetokunbo Ademola to the Eko Hotel Roundabout, as well as exit points around the Lagos Continental Hotel and other frequently used corridors.

To minimize disruptions and guide motorists, the government released a detailed travel advisory highlighting alternative routes and diversion plans.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who disclosed that the summit will be held at NIIA House and Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, explained that the traffic control strategy is aimed at ensuring a hitch-free hosting of the regional event.

He appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to reduce delays and inconvenience during the summit.

Osiyemi also assured the public that officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the event.

According to the statement, “Motorists heading to Lagos Island or the Mainland from Eko Hotel Roundabout are advised to use Adetokunbo Ademola Road to connect Civic Centre, then turn left onto Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, drive straight to Bonny Camp Roundabout and make a right turn to continue toward Lagos Island or the Mainland.

“Alternatively, they may access Lagos Island/Mainland via the Falomo Ramp by the Law School.

“Motorists exiting Ajose Adeogun/Adetokunbo Ademola en route to Eko Hotel Roundabout should navigate through Sanusi Fafunwa Street, continue straight to Akin Adesola Road, then turn left at the junction to reach Ahmadu Bello Way, Atlantic City, or Adeola Odeku. A right turn at the same junction connects motorists to Falomo Bridge or back to the Law School.

“Those exiting from the Lagos Continental Hotel should connect to Kilimanjaro Junction on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road and turn left to reach Bonny Camp Roundabout, or turn right to head toward Lekki.

“Motorists approaching Kofo Abayomi Road from Bonny Camp are advised to use Ozumba Mbadiwe Road and, on arrival at Kilimanjaro Junction, turn right to reach their destinations via the Lagos Continental Hotel.

“For those coming from Independence or McEwen Bridge to the Eko Hotel axis, a left turn at the IMB Building Junction on Ahmadu Bello Way by Atlantic City will link them to Akin Adesola Road and inner streets leading to their destination,” he concluded.