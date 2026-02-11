Lagos Govt. closes Third Mainland bridge, others for city marathon

To facilitate the smooth hosting of the 42-kilometer City Marathon, the Lagos State Government has announced an eight-hour temporary closure of the Third Mainland Bridge and several adjacent routes.

The closure, which will take effect on Saturday, February 15, from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm, will impact key routes, including National Stadium (Surulere), Ikorodu Road (towards Anthony/Bertola), Gbagada, Third Mainland Bridge, Dolphin Road, and Alfred Rewane Road leading to Falomo Roundabout.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Transport, Osiyemi, explained that the closure was necessary to ensure a smooth and successful marathon.

He urged residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow alternative routes to minimize delays and inconvenience.

Osiyemi added that all adjoining roads, junctions, and intersections, from National Stadium (the starting point) to Ahmadu Bello Way (the Eko Atlantic finish line), will be blocked with concrete barriers and manned by officials from LASTMA, NPF, FRSC, LSNC, and LAWMA to restrict access to the race corridor.

According to the advisory, “Motorists from Surulere, Iponri, and Iganmu heading to the Island should connect to Eko Bridge via designated inner routes, as directed by traffic officials. Motorists from Badagry and Mile 2 are advised to travel via Apapa and Orile to access Eko Bridge.

“Traffic from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway should divert at Ojota Slip Road, head to Ikorodu Road, and connect to Eko Bridge.

“Motorists from the Epe-Lekki axis should divert at Marwa Junction, proceed through Admiralty Way, and use the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge (where accessible), following traffic authority guidance.

“For traffic moving from the Island to the Mainland: Motorists from Lagos Island should use Apongbon Bridge to Eko Bridge, then proceed via Costain and Iponri.

“Motorists heading toward Victoria Island should use Independence Bridge or CMS Bridge, depending on their destination and traffic flow guidance.

“The Third Mainland Bridge will remain open to traffic heading toward the Mainland but will be closed to vehicles traveling to Lagos Island.

The government has assured that traffic officers will be strategically stationed across affected routes to minimize disruption. Residents are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and fully cooperate with traffic management authorities.