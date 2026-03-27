Lagos Govt. closes Ojuelegba, Stadium bridge for truck barrier installation

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary night-time closure of the Ojuelegba Flyover Bridge and Stadium Flyover Bridge to allow for the installation of truck barriers, aimed at enhancing road safety and protecting critical infrastructure.

The closure is scheduled for two weekends, from midnight to 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, 28th March to Sunday, 29th March 2026, affecting both inward and outward lanes of the bridges.

To minimize disruption, the government has issued a detailed travel advisory outlining alternative routes and diversion plans for motorists.

In a statement released on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the traffic control measures were carefully planned to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety throughout the exercise.

He urged residents and road users to remain calm and cooperative, noting that the late-night timing was chosen to reduce congestion, prevent accidents, and safeguard lives.

Osiyemi also assured that personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be strategically deployed across key points to manage traffic flow, enforce compliance, and assist motorists during the closure.

According to the statement, “motorists approaching from Eko Bridge, Costain, and Iponri inbound Ojuelegba or Alhaji Masha Road will be redirected to the service lane from Alaka through the National Stadium gate, linking Barracks Road or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

“Similarly, motorists coming from Eko Bridge via Costain, as well as those from Apapa Road through Iponri, are advised to utilise Iponri Estate Road, connecting to Bode Thomas Road via Adeniran Ogunsanya and onward to Shitta Roundabout to reach their destinations.”