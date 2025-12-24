Lagos Govt. closes Ojuelegba bridge after truck accident

Following the truck accident that occurred on the Ojuelegba bridge, the Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the facility to give emergency officials access to complete the rescue operations.

The closure was approved by the government after a 40-foot containerized truck overturned on the Ojuelegba Bridge, inward National Stadium, Surulere.

Confirming the closure on Wednesday, the LASTMA spokesman, Taofiq Adebayo, said the container completely blocked the road as it descended the bridge, preventing other vehicles from accessing it.

“No casualty was recorded. All vehicular movements from Fadeyi, Onipan have been diverted through the service lane at Ojuelegba, to burst out to Barracks to connect Funsho Williams Avenue,” he said.

“In the interim and pending the conclusion of the evacuation, motorists are notified that the Ojuelegba Bridge inward stadium has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

“Motorists heading towards the Stadium axis are advised to divert under the Ojuelegba Bridge, inward Stadium, to facilitate traffic flow and minimise congestion.

“Personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are presently on the ground with equipment and actively coordinating necessary emergency and recovery measures to ensure the safe and prompt evacuation of the affected truck”.