Lagos Govt.. closes Marine bridge for 15-day repair work

The Lagos State government has disclosed that the Marine Bridge in Ijora, Apapa Local Government Area, will be closed for 15 days to allow completion of essential maintenance works on the facility.

It stated that during the partial closure, alternative routes have been provided to reduce travel time during the duration.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced the closure on Thursday through a statement made available to The Guild, explained that the project will be carried out in two phases.

“For phase one, the duration is from Saturday, October 11, to Saturday, October 18, and the work area is from the foot of Marine Bridge (Lawani Oguntayo Road by UBA, inbound Apapa/Costain).

“Traffic diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa will be diverted to the Ijora Causeway Access Ramp by Omni Retail Company to connect Ijora 7up and will then turn left to the Lilypond Access Ramp and continue their journeys,” he said.

While phase two would be from Sunday, October 19, to Saturday, October 25, he explained that the work area would be between Ijora Badia and Lilypond Access Ramp (inbound Apapa).

“Traffic Diversion: Motorists from Ijora Olopa heading to Apapa and Costain will be diverted 50 meters before the work zone into a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic and will rejoin the carriageway after 500 meters.

“During this period, motorists from Apapa heading to Costain/Lagos Island/Ijora Olopa will have through traffic.

“But on approaching the work zone on Marine Bridge, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Costain-bound traffic for approximately 500m and will regain full access to the carriageway after the work area to continue their journeys,” he said.

He advised motorists to be patient, as the closure is part of the traffic management plan for maintenance works on the underlying bearings of some sections of the Marine Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos).