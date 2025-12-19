Lagos Govt. closes marina road, six others for autofest race

To ensure the smooth hosting of 7th road edition Autofest race, the Lagos State Government has announced a seven hours traffic diversion across parts of Lagos Island and released a detailed travel advisory to guide motorists on alternative routes and diversion plans.

The temporary road closure, which takes effect on Sunday, December 21, from 12noon to 7pm, will affect several major routes, including Marina Road (UBA), Kakawa Street, Balabina Street, Broad Street, Issah Williams Street, Broad Street, and back to Inner Marina.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola explained that the closure is aimed at ensuring a hitch-free hosting of the regional event.

She appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to reduce delays and inconvenience during the race.

Ogunlola assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigerian Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC) to restrict access during the marathon has been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the race.

According to the statement, “To this end, all junctions and intersections from Marina Road (UBA) to Broad Street (Inner Marina) will be cordoned off with road barriers to restrict access to the main race corridor.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic management officers, as the partial road closures are essential to ensuring a safe and successful race.