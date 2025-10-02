Lagos Gov’t closes Lekki roads for powerboat tournament

To facilitate the smooth hosting of the Electric Powerboat Racing Championship E1 Series Event, (Africa’s first electric powerboat race) the Lagos Government has announced a two-day traffic diversion in parts of Victoria Island.

This road closure, which would last from Friday, October 3, to Sunday, October 5, 2025 are affecting major routes including those connecting Victoria Island, Lekki Junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe.

To minimize disruptions and guide motorists, the government released a detailed travel advisory highlighting alternative routes and diversion plans.

In a statement issued, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that the traffic control strategy is aimed at ensuring a hitch-free hosting of the regional event.

He appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to reduce delays and inconvenience during the summit.

Osiyemi also assured the public that officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the event.

According to the statement, “Motorists from Ajah heading to Lekki will make a U-turn at Lekki 1st Junction by the Pedestrian Bridge to link Yesufu Abiodun to Maroko Police Station to access City of David to Ligali Ayorinde to connect Ajose Adeogun straight to Eko Hotel Roundabout to Ahmadu Bello Way to Independence Bridge and McEwen/Onikan to continue their journeys.

“Alternatively, Motorists from Ajah inward CMS could go through Abraham Adesanya to link Ogonbo Road to access Okun Ajah Road to connect Coastal Road to Ahmadu Bello Way to Independence Bridge and McEwen/Onikan to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Lekki and its Environ going to Ikoyi/Mainland could go through Admiralty Way to access Lekki Link Bridge to Alexander road/Bourdillon Way to connect Gerrard Road and Osborne Road to continue their journeys.

“Alternatively, Motorists from Lekki and its Environ going to CMS can connect Yesufu Abiodun to link Oniru Road to access Aboyade Cole Road to Ligali Ayorinde Street to Eko Hotel Roundabout and Ahmadu Bello Way to continue their journeys.

“Motorists on the other side (from CMS/Independence Bridge and Ozumba Mbadiwe inward Lekki-Epe Expressway) will have a through traffic to Ajah and its environs.”

He also assured motorists that adequate parking spaces had been provided at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and the Law School premises in Victoria Island.

Osiyemi further noted that during the two-day road diversion, the coastal road would remain open to traffic.

Motorists are urged to exercise patience, as the diversion forms part of the traffic management plan for the E1 Boat Race event taking place on the waterways of Victoria Island, Lagos State.