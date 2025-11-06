Lagos Govt, closes Falomo bridge, 12 others for women race

The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closures in Victoria Island to ensure the safety of participants and smooth traffic during the upcoming Lagos Women Run.

The partial road closures, scheduled for November 8 from 6 a.m., are expected to affect major routes in the axis.

The government, however, assured that alternative routes have been put in place for motorists in the affected areas to reach their destinations.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday ahead of the 10th edition of the Lagos Women Run, providing a detailed travel advisory to minimize disruptions and guide motorists.

According to him, the Falomo Bridge and Roundabout, Tafawa Balewa Square, Water Board, Officers Mess, Bony Camp Bridge, State House, Ahmadu Bello Way, and Akin Adesola Road will be closed during the exercise.

Osiyemi added that other roads to be closed include Old NITEL, Outer Marina, Awolowo Road, Onikan Roundabout, and Mobolaji Arena.

Motorists traveling from Ozumba Mbadiwe to Third Mainland Bridge are advised to use Boni Camp and Onikan Underpass, connecting to Marine Exit, Force Road, Outer Marina, and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journey.

Similarly, those driving from Apongbon to Ikoyi should use Odunlami Street, linking to Igbosere Road, Moloney Street, and Ikoyi Road.

While appealing to motorists to exercise patience during this period, the commissioner noted that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Police, and other agencies will be on duty to manage traffic and ensure the safety of both event participants and road users.

He urged residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to reduce delays and inconvenience during the event.