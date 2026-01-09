Lagos Govt. closes Fadeyi roads for truck barriers installation

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of Fadeyi roads during night hours to allow for the installation of truck barriers, a measure aimed at improving road safety and preventing accidents along the corridor.

The road closure, scheduled to run from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 11, will affect key routes, including Fadeyi inward Donmanlong and Donmanlong inward Ojuelegba.

To minimise disruption and guide motorists, the government has issued a detailed travel advisory outlining alternative routes and diversion plans.

In a statement released on Friday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the traffic control strategy is designed to ensure effective traffic management and safety during the installation exercise.

He appealed to residents and motorists to remain patient around the installation area, noting that the brief closure was deliberately scheduled for night hours to avert further accidents and prevent loss of lives.

Osiyemi further assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the period.

According to the statement, “Motorists from Fadeyi Donmanlong Bridge/Ayilara inbound Ojuelegba are to make use of the Service Lane from Fadeyi/Jibowu/Empire/Donmanlong to link Barracks to access their desired destinations.”

The Commissioner urged motorists to desist from vandalising or damaging the barriers, warning that such actions undermine public safety and will attract appropriate sanctions.