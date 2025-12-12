Lagos Govt. closes Apapa roads for youth marathon

To ensure the smooth hosting of the Ajegunle City Youth Marathon, the Lagos State Government has announced a one-day traffic diversion across parts of Apapa and released a detailed travel advisory to guide motorists on alternative routes and diversion plans.

The temporary road closure, which takes effect on Saturday, December 13, from 6:00 a.m., will affect several major routes, including Maracana Stadium, Ojoku Street, Baale Road, Kirikiri Road, Wilmer Link Bridge, Okito Street, and Kopariwo Street.

Other affected areas include Mba/Cardoso Street, Baale Road (Secretariat), Cemetery Street, Ojora Street, Baale Aiyetoro Street, Olowojeunjeje Street, Oduduwa Street, Layinka Street, Cemetery Road, Bakare Faro Street, Adejiyan Street, Ishaga Street, Onishapa Street, Itire Street, Ojo Road, and Signal Barracks, which serves as the end point of the race.

In a statement issued on Friday, Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Bolanle Ogunlola, explained that the closure is aimed at ensuring a hitch-free hosting of the regional event.

She appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and follow the designated alternative routes to reduce delays and inconvenience during the marathon.

Ogunlola also assured the public that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Nigerian Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Lagos State Neighbourhood Corps (LSNC) to restrict access during the marathon has been deployed to manage traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the marathon.

According to the statement, “Motorist coming from Berger/Apapa–Oshodi Expressway heading to Olodi Apapa via Kirikiri should turn right into Industrial Road, link Idewu Street, proceed to Oluwa Street, connect Tolu Road, and link Baale Road to continue their journey.

“Traffic from Suru-Alaba (Lagos–Badagry Expressway) heading to Gaskiya Road and Iganmu Road will use a contra-flow on Cemetery Road from Techn oil turning to the roundabout to continue their movement.

“Traffic from Suru-Alaba (Lagos–Badagry Expressway) heading to Ojo Road should turn left before Signal Barracks into Charles Avenue, link Ligali Street, proceed to Evie Street, connect Abeje Street, and link Ojo Road.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic management officers, as the partial road closures are essential to ensuring a safe and successful marathon.