Lagos Govt. clears air on speed limit camera deployment

The Lagos State Government has clarified that the planned deployment of additional speed limit cameras across the state was to stop reckless driving, reduce accidents, and ensure drivers comply with traffic regulations.

The government explained that these cameras are currently effective on only two major highways, including Alapere Road and Mobolaji Bank Anthony, contrary to reports circulating that over nine roads were affected by this initiative.

The government clarification came after motorists claimed the transport facilities is primarily designed by the government to boost revenue generation rather than a road safety measure.

While urging the public to stop the fabrication of false information on the speed limit operation, government noted that studies have shown the need for other areas of the state, and that this will be done after further reviews.

The Ministry of Transportation, under the leadership of Oluwaseun Osiyemi, had days ago outlined the penalties for traffic violators, ranging from N20,000 to N50,000.

Emphasizing more on the penalties, Osiyemi stated that speed limit violators will face a N50,000 fine, while perpetrators will pay a ₦20,000 fine for running a red light

In a statement issued by the ministry on Monday, the Commissioner referenced Section 28(2)(a) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018), which provides the legal basis for imposing penalties on motorists who exceed prescribed speed limits.

Further clarifying the legal framework for traffic signs, Osiyemi emphasized that the Ministry of Transportation is solely responsible for determining the size, colour, and type of traffic signs in Lagos State, ensuring standardization and adherence to global best practices.

He, however, reaffirmed that the primary purpose of installing the cameras is for the safety of commuters as well as motorists on the road while urging motorists to comply with the safety of all road users.