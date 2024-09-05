25.2 C
Lagos Govt., Chinese firm sign MoU on 68km Green-line rail

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to construct the 68 kilometer Green-line rail.

The green-line rail project is designed to link the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, Lagos Island, affording Lagosians different mode of transportations.

Announcing the agreement reached on Thursday, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the rail is projected to carry over 500,000 passengers daily.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the new rail, when completed, would complement existing rail systems including the blue and Red rail lines.

According to him, “Today, we signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to bring this ambitious project to life.

“The Green Line is a 68km rail line designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina, connecting with the Blue Line at Marina. This new line will transform our transport landscape, linking key areas like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and more.

“This rail line is projected to carry over 500,000 passengers daily at launch, rising to over a million as demand grows. With the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and CHEC leading the design, financing, and operation, the Green Line will redefine public transport in Lagos.

“The Green Line complements our existing rail lines, including the Red Line, which has already begun partial operations. Together, these lines form the backbone of our Strategic Transport Masterplan, designed to create a fast, efficient, and connected Lagos”.

