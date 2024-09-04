Lagos Govt., Chinese firm sign agreement on Lekki-Epe link bridge

As part of measures to reduce travel time within Lagos, the State Government and Chinese firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) have signed an agreement to build the Lekki-Epe link bridge.

Aside from that, they also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement solar power systems across Lagos Stated-owned tertiary institutions.

They institutions include Lagos State University (LASU) and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine.

The agreement which was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday was signed on behalf of Lagos by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this through pictures and statement released on his official social media handle, stated that the projects were part of the state government strategy to address needs of Lagosians.

He said: “We believe that good roads and transport infrastructure are essential for the growth of Lagos State, and to support this, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CCECC to build the Lekki-Epe Link Bridge in the Lekki-Epe axis of Lagos State.

“Our strategic transport masterplan is not just a blueprint; it’s a commitment to improving the lives of all Lagosians. By focusing on key road networks, we aim to reduce traffic congestion and create a seamless commuting experience, all while supporting economic growth.

“We have had discussions about awarding the EPC contract to CCECC, and feasibility and design studies for the project have been conducted.

“We also signed another MoU to implement solar power systems across our tertiary institutions, including Lagos State University and its campuses, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State College of Medicine.

“These solar systems, expected to generate about 50 MW, will provide cleaner and more affordable electricity. This project demonstrates our commitment to sustainable energy as a key part of our economic development.

“The signing was witnessed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.