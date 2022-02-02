Lagos Govt. certifies 341, 000 students, unemployed Lagosians on ICT based skills

The Lagos State Government has said that no fewer than 341,000 people, comprising of students, entrepreneurs and unemployed Lagosians benefited from the state’s soft skill training organized in 2021 as part empowering programs put in place by the state government not to only make beneficiaries self employed but to bridge gap of illiteracy in areas of information technology.

The government who promised better educational development in 2022, said that 2021 was an eventful year for them despite the challenges that COVID-19 had on educational activities in the state, adding that Lagos was the only state where educational activities did not stop in spite of the pandemic.

Highlighting the major achievements of last year, the government noted that Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, and the Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe were converted into Universities of Education, adding that there were library interventions in 255 schools in the state.

Some of the projections for 2022 disclosed by the government include increasing the scope of Eko digital skills to over 100, 000, beneficiaries, transiting more colleges of education, polytechnics to universities and over 200 school library intervention.

Addressing newsmen during a press briefing on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed that part of the government plans on education is to embrace greatly the presence of technology in developing the educational sector, noting that the governor has approved a tech hub in Lagos State University and other significant tech projects as technology was the new language.

Wahab, commended the efforts of the governor as he noted that Lagos was the only state where educational activities was not hindered despite the challenges Covid-19 posed to the educational sector in 2020.

“Last year was an eventful year based on the fact that two years ago we had COVID-19 disruption to our activities. We had our PPI, and one of them was that we are going to have two new universities in the state. In the past one year, with respect to libraries, we were able to intervene in 255 schools across the state. We wanted the libraries to reflect what we have on ground which is the technology innovation.

“Lagos was the only state where educational activities did not stop despite the hike of COVID-19. Last year was very much eventful. We has our PPI and one of it was that we were going to have two new universities.” he said.

Meanwhile, revealing the government’s need for conversions of colleges of education to universities, he said that the disparity between NCE and Higher National Diploma, (HND) certificates were issues that needs to be addressed by the government as the certificates are no longer commanding respect in the market.

“NCE as a certificate is no longer commanding respect in the market. Even the discrimination against HND holders is something we wanted to do something about. We had to approach the house of assembly to resolve some of them.” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

