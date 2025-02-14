Lagos Govt. cautions residents against setting up illegal recycling plant

As part of efforts to curb environmental pollution and public health risks, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has cautioned property owners, agents, and private occupiers, against engaging in illegal recycling and scavenging activities in unlicensed facilities across the state.

The agency advised the asset holders to halt indiscriminate sorting, dumping, storing and trading of recyclable waste in their facilities and in public spaces around them.

In a public notice issued by LAWMA to property owners, agents and private occupiers to that effect by the directives of the Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, it stressed that these activities not only degraded the city’s aesthetic appeal but also disrupted the rights of property owners, contributing to serious environmental hazards.

In addition to the warning, the agency also vowed to take enforcement measures as well as prosecuting any individual or entity caught engaging in illegal recycling or scavenging in the state .

It further cited part III, Section 85 & 86 of the Law, which makes the deposition of recyclable waste in undesignated locations strictly prohibited, adding that LAWMA would take all necessary steps to enforce compliance, including prosecuting violators and shutting down offending facilities.

According to the notice, “ LAWMA has observed a rising trend of indiscriminate waste sorting, dumping, and trading of recyclables in unauthorized locations. These activities violate the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017 and will not be tolerated. Any individual or entity engaging in illegal recycling or scavenging will face strict enforcement measures and penalties as prescribed by law ”.

Addressing this environmental decline on Friday, Gbadegesin, who described the notice as final warning, urged residents and stakeholders to utilise only licensed recycling facilities and registered waste collectors, to ensure proper waste management in Lagos, encouraging the populace to report illegal activities through LAWMA’s official channels.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch few people derail the ongoing efforts to make the environment cleaner and livable for all residents. I want to also add that property owners who permit unauthorised recycling or scavenging activities on their premises risk revocation of property right and other legal consequences.”

“We remain committed to achieving a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos, but we need the cooperation of all residents. We urge everyone to comply with waste management laws of the state and contribute to a healthier environment,” he stressed.

In a related development, the agency revealed that a joint enforcement team, comprising officials of LAWMA’s Monitoring and Compliance Department and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) have dislodged squatters and illegal recyclers at Ijora- Olopa under bridge, to sanitize the environment in the area.

This enforcement exercise, as stated by the LAWMA’s boss would continue in other areas of the state, in line with the zero tolerance for waste policy, adding there would be no hiding place for any individual or group of persons bent on causing environmental degradation and undermining efforts of the Authority.