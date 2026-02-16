Lagos Govt. cautions pilgrims against vigils inside Israel hotels

Upon their arrival in Israel, the second batch of Lagos pilgrims were warned by officials to avoid hotel vigils and maintain proper conduct throughout their pilgrimage, in line with guidelines from the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The advisory follows the pilgrims’ safe arrival in Israel after a several-day stay in Jordan, where they visited sacred sites, including the River Jordan, to strengthen their faith and connect with biblical history.

The pilgrims, who spent three days in Jordan before arriving in Israel yesterday, were received by Adebayo Anthony, a representative of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs attached to the Nigerian Embassy in Israel.

He urged them to respect local laws, secure their luggage, and offer prayers for Nigeria, their states, and families.

Before the day’s activities, Board Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr. Okudero Gbolabo Omoniyi, advised the pilgrims to obey tour guides for a smooth experience.

He also cautioned against overstaying at sites or engaging in excessive shopping, stressing that such actions could disrupt scheduled activities.

During their visit, the pilgrims prayed at the Basilica of the Transfiguration on Mount Tabor and the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth before retiring to their hotel.