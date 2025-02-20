Lagos Govt. cautions motorists against fake number plates

As part of efforts to curb crimes and ensure road safety, the Lagos State Government has cautioned motorists against engaging in practices of using fake identification numbers, concealed number plates, and other unauthorized license fraud.

The government warned that these practices which have been widely adopted by drivers plying the road, are in contravention of the state traffic law while mandating the proper display of Vehicle Identification Numbers on all automobiles traversing the state’s road network.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, issued this warning to motorists including private and commercial road users, urging them to desist from this act on Thursday through a statement released by the Public Relations Officer, Adebayo Taofiq.

Giwa, who underscored the government’s stance against these infractions, emphasized that they constitute a clear violation of established traffic laws and pose grave security risks to the metropolis.

“The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, unequivocally mandates the proper display of Vehicle Identification Numbers on all automobiles traversing the state’s road network,” he stated.

He stated that no law or regulation allows the use of counterfeit VINs or obscured number plates, warning that defaulters will be met with the full force of the law.

Speaking on the broader implications, Giwa highlighted the robust Lagos State Vehicle Identification Database, which serves as a critical tool for tracking registered vehicles, aiding in identification, and facilitating the recovery of stolen automobiles.

“Just as every individual bears a name beyond their choice, so too does every vehicle possess an assigned number plate, which must be displayed without obstruction,” he remarked.

He further decried the difficulties faced by security agencies and traffic enforcement officers in tracing vehicles implicated in criminal activities such as “One-Chance” robberies and other traffic violations, due to these unlawful practices.

Furthermore, he sounded a final warning to all motorists involved in these acts, urging them to immediately remove any coverings from their number plates and cease the use of fake identification numbers.

“Failure to comply will result in swift arrest and prosecution. The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives, ensuring public security, and enforcing strict adherence to the provisions of law.”.