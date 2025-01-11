Lagos Govt. cautions LTV staff, others against proposed strike

The Lagos State Government has cautioned staff of its television station (LTV), Radio Lagos, Eko FM and Traffic FM who have concluded plans to embark on an industrial action over their minimum wage issues to shelved the move and allow ongoing dialogue yield success.

It stated that allowing amicable resolution of the dispute raised by the workers would yield success for both parties involved in the wage issues rathan than embark on an industrial action that could truncate business flow in Lagos.

The government’s response came hours after The Guild’s story on the proposed strike by the journalists and other staff of the broadcasting media houses who claimed that the government had ignored all strike warnings written to them.

A member of the aggrieved staff told our correspondent that barring non-involvement of the Governor or his Deputy, the strike would hold as scheduled in the state.

She noted that the strike would fast track the implementation of their demand centred on paying them salaries that commensurate with the approved minimum wage for workers in the state.

Appealing on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner, Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, stated this on Saturday while responding to the proposed kick-off of industrial action on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Ayantayo said: “The proposed strike, which is planned to start on Monday, January 13, 2025, is to press home the demand of NUJ and RATTAWU – that the Government should migrate their members to the mainstream civil service.

“A consideration of the request was initiated through a meeting between representatives of the Government, led by the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, and the leadership of the Unions on January 8, 2025.

“The meeting rose with a resolution that the agitation of the Unions would be presented to the Lagos State Executive Council.

“For the avoidance of doubt, entry into the Lagos State Civil Service has laid down policies and procedures.

“Therefore, the Union members are advised to rethink their plan to proceed on an industrial action for an amicable resolution of the dispute”.