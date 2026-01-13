Lagos Govt. cautions against expressway crossing after BRT crushes teenager

The Lagos State Government, through its Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has cautioned pedestrians against crossing expressways outside designated areas to avoid accidents.

The government emphasized the dangers associated with crossing expressways, noting that while it has provided infrastructure to promote safe commuting, many residents are not using it fully.

According to LAMATA, pedestrian bridges provided to help residents cross Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors are intended to protect public safety and prevent avoidable incidents.

The caution follows the tragic death of a teenager who was hit by a BRT vehicle while attempting to cross the corridor around the Airport Junction in Ikeja, near the Airport Bus Stop.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, LAMATA commiserated with the family of 19-year-old Elizabeth Fresh, confirming that the driver, who initially fled the scene, has now been apprehended and handed over to the police.

The driver was arrested after the transport agency assured the deceased girl’s family that the suspect, who works with the Red and White Bus Operating Company, would be brought to justice following the family’s demand for his apprehension.

“LAMATA assured the family that it was working closely with the concerned operator to ensure the identification, apprehension, and handover of the driver to the police for appropriate legal action,” the statement read.

“Following a formal directive by the Authority, the Bus Operating Company presented the driver on Monday, 12 January 2026. The driver was subsequently handed over the same day to the Police at the Domestic Wing Police Station of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, in the presence of the company’s manager.”

LAMATA, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment to safety and accountability in regulated transport services, noting that while government infrastructure promotes safe commuting, citizens must utilize it fully.