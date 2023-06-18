Lagos Govt. bulldozer roars inside Alaba market…

Bulldozer of the Lagos State Government has roared again in the Alaba International market in Oo Local Government, pulling down 17 shopping plazas one after the other after they were discovered to have become distressed and could collapse on the traders and their customers in the state.

The demolition exercise carried out by the state government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) gave the numerous eviction notices issued to owners and occupants of identified distressed structures a bite, ending speculations on the removal of the affected buildings inside the market.

Removal of the affected buildings, after several notices, started in the early hours on Sunday after the traders and owners have been guided by LASBCA officials to remove their wares, preventing losses that could occur during the demolition exercise.

Some of the shopping plazas being pulled down by LASBCA include G80 Alaba Rago road, the Good Season shopping complex, the building on 840 Ojo Igbede, and the structure behind Oba Oseni Plaza.

Aside from LASBCA officials, the State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, (Task Force) personnel were also onground to monitor the demolition exercise, to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

During the exercise, dozens of traders especially petty traders and owners of illegal/ unapproved structures wept profusely as bulldozers descended and pull down the structures that once house their shops where they often source their livelihood in the market

The traders stared in grief and disbelief as the bulldozers levelled the buildings where the electronic and mobile phone dealers’ stores and became rubbles in a hail of dust.

When The Guild visited the area, the distraught traders, who should have been in their various churches, were seen milling around to ensure that their goods remain safe where they were stored.

The traders lamented that owners of the buildings never informed them that the state government has ordered that the structures be removed to prevent lose of lives and property.

One of the trader, Chibuzor Okechukwu, who claimed to be one of the shop owners in Good Season Plaza, added that after they were notified, over N6 million was allegedly handed to the building owner to prevent LASBCA officials from pulling down the building.

Okechukwu lamented that the development has crippled his plans for the year, appealing to the State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to assist the traders with intervention funds, to cushion the effect of the sudden displacement caused by the demolition.

Meanwhile, sources close to LASBCA disclosed that there were plans to remove all illegal structures that were impeding traffic flow and drainage within the market.

The sources added the structures were discovered to be illegal and the traders have been served several notices but they never yielded.

Debunking the traders’ claims, the General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki, who led the demolition exercise, stressed that the buildings were discovered not habitable and allowing it to remain standing posses danger to everyone in Lagos.

Oki said that the buildings were discovered in 2016 by LASBCA officials who had served notices on the owners, warning that the building could cave in if subjected to any load and pressure from occupants.

He noted that all efforts by the agency to avert disaster were prevented by the owners who hired thugs to beat LASBCA officials whenever they visit the market for enforcement of Lagos property law.

“We have officers in those vicinity who have served them severally. Despite the facts that they were served, people don’t yield to the notices. We have been serving them notices since 2016 and when we came on board we served them too. What they do whenever we go there is to send area boys to disrupt our services.

“About a month ago, we made a list of 349 distressed buildings. The properties marked are supposed to be on the list and due to the fact that they harass our staff, they are not captured on the list. They won’t allow our staff to do their jobs and that is why they are not on the list.

“If you look at 2016 till date, that is seven years and if you look at somebody who wants to be responsible in that environment, it is enough time for them want to do the right thing, seven years is enough to rehabilitate the buildings.

“We have taken the bull by the horns and all those distressed buildings are going to go between now and Monday and that is why we called on the taskforce to be our guardian angel to provide security to make sure that the properties are brought down to save lives. That is what is paramount to the government. We have given them more than enough notices to comply and we will do the right thing,” Oki stated.

The LASBCA boss added that those distressed buildings were not supposed to be in existence, saying that government did not need to give human face to what would cause disaster to the state and the people.

“We are telling them to save their lives by moving away and if the buildings come down, they will blame government. We are not going to stop at the 17 distressed buildings, but we are moving to other localities, we have several buildings to be demolished, about 400,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

