Lagos Govt., broadcast stations staff to meet over minimum wage

The Lagos State Government and staff of its broadcast stations, including LTV, Radio Lagos/Eko 89.7FM, and Traffic Radio, are set to meet and discuss the issues surrounding the minimum wage and other demands by the workers.

This meeting comes after the workers, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), embarked on a strike that forced the broadcast stations off the air for 48 hours.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Establishment and training, Afolabi Ayantayo on Tuesday, the meeting which is scheduled to hold tomorrow is expected to provide a platform for the government and the union leaders to resolve the issues amicably.

The government has assured the workers that it is committed to finding a solution to the problems while warning against any further violence or disruption of services.

The statement reads in part, “Despite the channels of communication open to the unions by the State, the leadership of NLC, RATTAWU, and NUJ chose the path of violence – in language and actions”

“The strike, which the managers have described as an attack and disrespect for the authorities, has left doubts about the desire of the leadership of NLC, RATTAWU and NUJ in Lagos to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis”

“Leaders of the Unions have been invited to another meeting on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, on the issues in dispute”

Earlier today, some of the workers, during the protest, allegedly attacked the premises of the broadcast stations, tearing down studio doors, assaulting presenters, switching off transmitters, and cutting off cables.

According to reports, many workers who refused to join the strike were also whipped.

Aside from that, the Guild Press discovered that the LTV stations had been rendered inaccessible on multiple pay TV platforms as a result of a deliberate tampering of their transmitters.