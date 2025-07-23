Lagos Govt. blends culture, commerce for economy boost ahead Kayokayo

In a bold blend of tradition and innovation, the Lagos State Government has cast its net wide to connect culture, commerce, and community through the annual Kayokayo cultural festival in the Epe axis of the state.

This year’s festivities come with a unique twist as Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Island residents are expected to get free doorstep deliveries of fresh fish sourced locally from the famous Epe fish market.

The government stated that the special fresh fish sales initiative is part of its activities to celebrate the 2025 annual Kayokayo cultural festival, saying this aligns with the Lagos Cultural Mission, which is being championed through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

According to the government, through this initiative, we aimed to promote local commerce, highlight indigenous food sources, and connect cultural celebrations with economic empowerment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, who announced the initiative on Wednesday in Ikeja, explained that the delivery would be done for Ajah, Lekki, and Victoria Island residents.

He said the programme is part of efforts to promote local commerce, spotlight indigenous resources, and deepen the link between culture and commerce.

“This is a unique initiative aimed at promoting local commerce, showcasing indigenous resources, and strengthening the connection between culture and commerce,” Aregbe added.

According to him, fish lovers will have the opportunity to order premium varieties of fresh fish sourced directly from the renowned Epe Fish Market. Available options include Wesafo Fish, Tilapia, White Catfish, Orange Fish, Barracuda, Red Snapper, White Snapper, Golden Fish, Mangala, Shining Nose Fish, Sona Fish (Eja-Abo), and Akokoniko Fish.

“Orders can be placed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 25, 2025, through the dedicated phone numbers: 0802 901 9111 and 0916 642 8236. All deliveries will be made on the same day at no extra cost to residents within the listed areas.

Aregbe emphasized that the initiative reflects the Lagos State Government’s commitment to celebrating cultural identity, empowering local economies, and engaging residents through innovative, community-centered approaches.

The Kayokayo Festival, a major cultural highlight in Epe, continues to serve as a vibrant platform for cultural preservation, economic stimulation, and inter-generational exchange.

The week-long festivities will feature traditional processions, cultural performances, food exhibitions, and other engaging activities, inviting both residents and visitors to experience the rich heritage of the Epe Division.