Lagos Govt. begins water hyacinth removal along boats routes

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced the annual clearing and removal of water hyacinth across Jetties and terminals in the state.

It stated that explained that pegging and clearing of the Water Hyacinth have commenced at areas with very high infestation and impact on navigation.

Announcing the commencement, General Manager Lagos State waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, yesterday, described water hyacinth as a problematic invasive species that often creates impediments to smooth navigation on the waterways.

Emmanuel noted that the water hyacinth becomes a major threat particularly during the second half of the year, saying it obstructs the free flow of ferry traffic on the state inland waterways.

According to him, therefore LASWA alongside other State Ministries, Department and Agencies as well as Federal Agencies are collaborating and have mobilized adequate Labour force and machinery to commence clearing of the stubborn weed immediately.

The General Manager added that the first phase of the project is pegging down the water hyacinth to curtail its movement and infestation across ferry channels, followed by a proper clearing of the aquatic weed using both manual Labour and weed harvesting machines.

“This effort in no doubt will mitigate the occasional damage of Boat Engines caused by this floating aquatic plant and will eliminate delays in travel time while promoting the use of water transport as a viable alternative that is safe, fast, and secure”.

Emmanuel reiterated the state government’s commitment towards improving safety standards and procedures of the state inland waterways so to achieve the safety of all Waterways users, he advises Boat Captains to always drive with caution during this season while soliciting maximum cooperation of all stakeholders

