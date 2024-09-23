Lagos Govt. begins trucks E-call up system on Lekki-Epe Exp.

In a significant move to avert severe congestion caused by articulated trucks and streamlining the movement of goods and services, the Lagos State Government has rolled out the E-call-up system to prevent gridlock on the Lekki-Epe corridor.



The system introduced by the government aims to address congestion and improve logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe free trade Zone corridor.



The new digital platform has been designed to regulate trucks’ entry and exit by scheduling and coordinating their movement.



While emphasizing the benefit of the E-call-up system, the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday, disclosed that the E-call-up system is a sustainable, effective, and technology-driven solution for truck movement adding that it will ease the movement of people and promote economic growth.



According to the statement:

“To avert severe congestion by articulated trucks and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has commenced the E-Call Up System for managing truck movements within the axis from today 23rd September 2024”



“The E-Call Up System is a sustainable, effective, and technology-driven solution for truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor. It will ease the movement of people and promote economic growth.”