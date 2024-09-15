Lagos Govt. begins trucks e-call up system around Dangote refinery

In a bid to avert severe traffic congestion on Lekki-Epe expressway, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence Electronic Call-Up system for truck movements within the axis from 23rd September, 2024.

The government noted that the e-call up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate entry and exit of trucks into the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements.

It added that the system would help prevent chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

The government’s announcement on Sunday came hours after tankers begin to lift petroleum products from the Dangote refinery in Lekki

Before now, commencement date for the system was extended following Stakeholders request for adequate room for full compliance.

Announcing the new date on Sunday, Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated that the system is ready for implementation for a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement within the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Osiyemi explained that the application of e-call up system will help synchronize movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The commissioner opined that the e-call system will control the trucks movement around the corridor and enhance free movement in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones,

Also speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed that an interim arrangement is being put in place to decongest the roads through evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone.

Giwa, who is saddled with the enforcement of the e-call up system, added that a joint TASKFORCE of the State and Local Governments, Security Agencies and Stakeholders has been constituted to achieve the mission.

Meanwhile, the governor’s aide urged truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system to ensure its success.

The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call up system an essential tool for sustainable development.