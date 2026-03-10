Lagos Govt. begins training for marriage counselors amid divorce spike

The Lagos State Government has launched an online pre-marital counseling course for religious marriage counselors as part of efforts to address the rising rate of divorce and strengthen family stability in the state.

The initiative, introduced through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), aims to equip religious counselors with the knowledge and skills needed to properly prepare couples for marriage while helping to prevent domestic violence through education, value-based guidance, and early intervention.

According to the agency, the programme is designed to provide structured training for counselors who guide intending couples before marriage, particularly within religious institutions.

The course is divided into 10 strategic modules and features renowned family life practitioners and marriage administrators who will provide practical insights into marriage counseling.

The “Foundations and Definitions of Marriage” module, facilitated by Folashade Ajayi and Praise Fowowe, focuses on the purpose and core principles of marriage.

Another module, “The Science of Connection,” led by Fowowe, introduces the concept of the “love code,” aimed at helping couples understand emotional intelligence and personality differences.

The programme also includes a “Safety, Protection and Ethics” session facilitated by Pastor Emmanuel Temilade and Imam Omotayo Saheed, which provides counselors with theological and practical skills to address sensitive marital issues beyond doctrinal teachings.

In addition, the Executive Secretary of the DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, will lead a module on Legal and Administrative Literacy, offering clarity on the legal definitions of marriage and the rights of individuals under Lagos State law.

The training will be delivered through a self-paced online learning platform, featuring case studies based on real-life counseling scenarios, quizzes, and reflective assignments at the end of each module.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive certification.

The Lagos State Government said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen family values, improve marriage counseling standards, and promote healthier relationships across the state.