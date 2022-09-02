Lagos Govt. begins traffic diversion ahead FG’s repair works on Kara bridge

The Lagos State Government has commenced traffic diversion on Ogun-bound lane of Kara Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway following the Federal Government’s decision to commence repair work on the damaged expansion joints ahead of the Christmas celebration.

It said that the diversion would finally start on Saturday 3rd September, 2022, and would assist the road users in reducing travel time on the road.

The commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, announced the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, appealing to motorists for maximum adherence to the traffic signs on the road.

Oladeinde explained that the urgent repair work on three of the bridge’s expansion joints was basically to prevent accidents and damage to road users’ vehicles.

While explaining the need for the information, he noted that it would give motorists a better and clear understanding of the adjustment made on the road and ease their movements.

The commissioner assured that officials of both Lagos and Ogun traffic management agencies would be deployed to the axis to reduce travel time on the road.

According to the statement, In reference to the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the ongoing reconstruction works along the Berger-OPIC Axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project for an emergency fixing of the expansion joints that got damaged, the Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at the Ogun State bound lane of Kara Bridge from Saturday 3rd September, 2022.

“The notification explained that the urgent repair work needed to be carried out on three of the expansion joints to prevent accidents and vehicular damages, hence the need to inform the residents and motorists on the outbound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde assured that the State Government will collaborate with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA), and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) to provide adequate diversion and effective traffic management systems during the period of the repair works.

“Based on the notification received, the Transport Commissioner advised the general public to drive with caution along this route during the period of the repair and exercise patience, adding that interventions will be put in place to minimize inconveniences”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

