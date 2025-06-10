Lagos Govt. begins seizure of land reclaim illegally across communities 

Determined to protect Lagos State coastlines, the Government has declared zero tolerance against the reclaiming of waterfront illegally by property speculators and others, announcing that reclaimed land will be seized and forfeited with stiff financial penalties.

The government stated that the measure was part of the broader effort to protect its fragile coastal and waterfront ecosystems, which have been under attack by property speculators.

The new directive, approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was revealed by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, during a guest appearance on a popular television programme in the build-up to the 2025 World Oceans Day.

According to the Commissioner, any unauthorized reclamation, particularly activities that encroach on or narrow the state’s waterways, will now result in automatic forfeiture of half of the land to the Lagos State Government.

In addition, violators will be subjected to heavy penalties calculated at open market value.

Alebiosu also disclosed that his ministry is working assiduously with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, as well as the office of eGIS, with the view to monitoring our waterways, to ensure safety, and also monitoring all illegal activities on the waters, including illegal dredging and reclamation.

“This is not just policy on paper; it’s an active deterrent. We want to stop the tide of illegal reclamation that is threatening our marine life, obstructing navigation, and damaging the environment.

“We are working with some of the MDAs that we handshake, especially the ICT ministry and the eGIS team, to patrol our waterways from the office. Some of these illegal activities are perpetrated when everyone has gone to sleep, not only that, we can’t be on water 24/7, but with this new technology, we can monitor to see what is going on from our various offices.”

He described the lagoon not just as a physical landmark but as a vital part of Lagos’ lifeblood. “We live on the lagoon. It feeds us- with seafood, fresh fish, even the water in our boreholes. But there’s been a tendency to abuse it: illegal dredging, dumping, reckless reclamation. When we disturb the lagoon, nature fights back.”

Alebiosu warned that those who continue to flout regulations will face consequences. “Some still challenge government authority, but we are not relenting. We are monitoring constantly — by boat and by road. Since I became Commissioner, we have not stopped enforcement.”

He also explained the ecological toll of human interference, noting that disruptions to the aquatic environment displace microorganisms that sustain fish populations, leading to reduced catch and rising food prices.

Beyond sanctions, the Commissioner emphasized the need to change public attitudes. “Laws may not change the hearts of men, but they can reshape their habits. That’s why we are pairing enforcement with advocacy and sustained community engagement.”

Assuring Lagosians of the government’s preparedness, Alebiosu concluded: “Our boats are ready, our vehicles are on the road, and more are coming. I approach issues like a fixer — no problem is unsolvable, except death.

“With the 2025 World Ocean Day theme focused on sustainability and responsible interaction with marine ecosystems, we are leading by example — sending a strong message that the age of impunity around our waterways is over.”