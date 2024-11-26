Lagos Govt. begins schoolchildren training on traffic safety

As part of efforts to educate schools on road safety, the Lagos State government has embarked on an intensive road safety awareness training program aimed at instilling responsible traffic behavior among students and teachers across the state.



It said the training, which targets both public and private primary and secondary schools, seeks to not only educate students on traffic rules but also equip schools with the knowledge to cultivate a culture of safety.



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, noted that the government identified poor traffic knowledge and bad road attitudes as key factors contributing to gridlocks and safety concerns.



He added that the initiative is a comprehensive traffic safety education program, designed to instill good habits early on.



In a statement released by the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola on Tuesday, the special adviser to the governor, highlighted the state’s commitment to road safety education, describing the program as a significant step toward creating safer roads and a traffic-conscious generation.



While emphasizing the need to prioritize Traffic Safety Education, Giwa noted that many drivers in Lagos lack formal road safety training, making it crucial to focus on educating young people who share the roads as pedestrians, and passengers.



“Since children and young people share the roads as pedestrians, passengers, and motorbike riders hence the need for Traffic Safety Education as a priority of the state government,” he said.



Giwa further explained that the safety program will equip young people with the necessary skills to become responsible drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and citizens in the coming years.



“This initiative will foster safety awareness and encourage responsible road use, instilling positive values in students at an early age,’ he added.