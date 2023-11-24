Lagos Govt. begins sanitation review across 160 highways 

As a measure to prevent street sweepers’ from being knocked down by vehicles, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to reassess and re-strategize its sanitation activities on over 160 highways across metropolis.

The government through Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) disclosed that the move was to enable the state to have a thorough review of the operational modalities.

As gathered, the move was made days after two street sweepers were crushed to death along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway while performing their duty on the road

Some of the affected routes, which were 160 in number, included: Gbagada Expressway, Iyana Oworo to Charley Boy, Charley Boy to Anthony Oke, Anthony Oke to Oshodi Oke, Oshodi Oke to Anthony Oke, Charity to Iyana Isolo, Iyana Isolo to Balex, Odo Olowo to Cele-Under Bridge, Iyana Itire to Cowbell Bus Stop, Cowbell Bus Stop to Five Star, Five Star to Charity, Charity to Oshodi Oke, Arena to Shogunle Bus Stop (both sides), Costain Apongbon Link Bridge to Alaka (both sides), Alaka to Costain (afternoon), Ilueri to Eko Bridge, Alakija to Dantata Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Ado To Dantata Amuwo Odofin Lbe (both sides), Trade Fair To Abule Ado, First Gate to Mile 2 Amuwo Odofin (both sides), Abule Osun to Onireke, Ojo (both sides), among others.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who made the announcement on Friday, added that the decision was aimed at facilitating a comprehensive reassessment, planning, and potential redistribution of existing routes, to ensure the well-being of the dedicated personnel involved in street and road sanitation.

He said, “We prioritise the safety and welfare of our sanitation workers (sweepers), and this comprehensive plan allows us to conduct a thorough review of identified routes. Our commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment remains steadfast, and this measure is a proactive step to enhance the efficiency of our services.”

Gbadegesin stated that the immediate plan would not disrupt the waste management system in the state, as the remuneration of workers and CEOs’ dues would remain unaffected throughout the duration of the emergent review exercise.

“During this period, workers in all affected routes and their CEOs will receive notifications to keep them informed of the developments and any changes that may arise from the reassessment. LAWMA appreciates the understanding of service providers and assures them that every effort will be made to minimize any inconvenience during this period,” he noted.

The LAWMA boss reiterated the Authority’s commitment to environmental cleanliness across the metropolis, adding that the reassessment process would be swift, and the resumption of services on the affected routes would be communicated promptly, once the review exercise was concluded.

He further called on motorists to drive with caution, to safeguard the lives of sanitation workers on the roads ensuring cleanliness of the city, and also admonished residents to shun littering and all forms of improper waste disposal.

