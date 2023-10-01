Lagos Govt. begins removing illegal structures, shanties from Computer Village

The Lagos government has started removing all illegal structures and shanties erected on drainages and road setbacks within Computer Village in Ikeja.

As gathered, the illegal structures and shanties erected by traders were pulled down after their owners were served removal notices by the government through the state

The structures were removed on Sunday by officials of the Ministry of Environment who stormed the market to correct the master plan allotted for the market.

The commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a through pictures released on his official social media handle.

Wahab’s decision was to extend the ongoing enforcement of the environmental law to Compute Village came hours after sealing some structures in Lekki Phase 1 that were found to have contravene the laws.

MORE DETAILS SOON

