Lagos Govt. begins removal of collapsed Redeem church building

The Lagos State Government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has begun removal of the remaining part of the collapsed three-storey building under construction owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Mushin Local Government.

As gathered, the pull-down exercise of the remaining section of the building sited on 17 Cardoso street was embarked upon by LASBCA officials to avert recording deaths and destruction of property within the community

The officials stormed the axis on Saturday after the building partially caved in while construction workers were on the deck for second-storey of the ill-fated building owned by the church.

At the scene, it was learnt that although no casualty was recorded, the church leadership contravened some parts of the approval granted to them by the Lagos State Government.

Leading the enforcement team to the site on Saturday, LASBCA General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, told the RCCG members, who approached him to understand the gravity of their offense, said that the move was for the safety of Lagosians.

Oki added that the government’s aim was not to deny anyone access to erect structures in Lagos, rather, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration plan was to have zero cases of collapsed buildings.

According to him, this is why we are here, to remove it and ensure that no one in the community sustains any injury as a result of a failed section of the structure.

“We are here to ensure that any building that would be erected across Lagos are well constructed and habitable for everyone irrespective of their status in the state.

The LASBCA boss urged Lagosians to often engage the services of experts whenever they decided to erect buildings and other structures to avert any collapse cases.

He noted that the state government has set up different agencies that would assist anyone willing to build in Lagos and aid them to erect a habitable structure.

