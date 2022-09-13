Lagos Govt. begins removal of abandoned vehicles under bridges

The Lagos State government has began removal of all abandoned vehicles parked indiscriminately under bridges across the state.

The action was said to have been followed by its order on zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, appealed to owners of abandoned vehicles to comply, as the ‘Removal Notice’ became necessary due to security issues and attendant gridlock in identified areas such as Costain, Apapa, Ajah, Lekki, among others.

During an emergency meeting with stakeholders, in Lagos, yesterday, Giwa said that the ultimatum for enforcement was seven days.

“I can assure you that government will enforce this notice after the expiration of the seven days ultimatum beginning from today (Monday),” he said.

On his part, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA),

Bolaji Oreagba served a seven-day removal and compliance notice to owners of trucks and vehicles parked under Costain Bridge area.

He urged them to comply or risk having their vehicles impounded; and prosecution.

Oreagba expressed worries that the abandoned vehicles were serving as hideouts for criminals, and the present nature of the environment allowed them to escape police arrest.

He said that the state government was committed to reducing the traffic problems around the axis, hence, it had become important to remove bottlenecks to such policy.

According to him, the indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the roads is inimical to that policy.

He further warned the owners to remove them from the area before the expiration of the deadline, as ”there is no going back on this.

