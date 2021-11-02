Lagos Govt. begins probe of Ikoyi collapsed 16 floors building

The Lagos State Government has commenced an immediate investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the 16 floors building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state.

It said that the investigations would unravel the circumstances that resulted in the building that collapsed and killed over three artisans that were working at the site

According to the government, the outcome of the investigation been sponsored by tax payers’ money would public for everyone to know what transpires before and after the building came down.

The investigations into the incident commenced less than 24 hours the building under construction and owned by one Femi Osibona, through his company, Fourscore Heights Limited.

These were confirmed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in the state.

Omotoso disclosed that the order to commence investigations were given by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to afford everyone understands what had been hidden over the structure.

The statement reads:: “The Lagos State Government has called for calm over the collapse today of a 21-storey building, which is under construction on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

“Lagos Rescue Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) are on the site, battling to save the lives of those under the rubble. Three persons have been rescued, even as the operations to save more lives continue.

“The Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has visited the site in the company of other officials, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako; Commissioner for Special Duties, Bamgbose- Martins; Special Adviser on Urban Development, Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Abiola Kosegbe as well as General Manager, LASEMA Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

“The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, was also at the scene assessing the site for any likely damage to the surrounding structures”.

