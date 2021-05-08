Lagos Govt. begins one million learning aid devices distribution to students

Earlier, The chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Science and Technology, Lanre Affinih, stated that with support of the private sector, the youths would be trained effectively and become ready for employment rather than the current style of going on internship often.
The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Education, Salau, stated that the Lagos state government cannot achieve the goal of providing technology experts that could project for future and produce devices that solve whatever challenges that arise.
She noted that there is a need for collaboration with the private sector to jointly address the challenges and make the country the destination for solutions to societal challenges.
“Our aim for bringing you together today is to solicit your financial and sundry support towards actualising the four cardinal aspects of the project as it ties into your organisation goals and specific Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) thematic focus area.
“The four cardinal aspects of the project, STEAM UP Lagos were: Curriculum Design and Integration, Teacher engagement/training in modern STEAM pedagogy, Set up of STEAM laboratories/Cafes, and Engaging students in learning as well as boosting extracurricular STEAM activities in the state”.