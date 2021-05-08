Lagos Govt. begins one million learning aid devices distribution to students

As part of efforts to breed technology-savvy youths and solve Lagos challenges, the State Government has commenced the distribution of one million Information, Communication Technology (ICT) devices to secondary school students in other to ease their ability to learn and become solution providers for the country particularly the state.

Also, to ensure that the teachers prepare pupils for the challenges that could arise in the future, the government has handed tech-teaching devices to 15,000 teachers in public primary schools across the state.

The statistics were revealed by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, at the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) UP Lagos Convention organized by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Education, Adetola Salau, and attended by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, in Victoria Island.

Egube added that the aim behind the move was basically to take teaching and learning beyond the previous physical model and embrace technology to solve issues and aid teachers as well as students to teach and learn with ease across Lagos public schools.

The commissioner, while noting that at least 33,000 of the devices have been distributed, stated that the distribution of the devices considered as mobile libraries was been done in phases to ensure efficiency across the state.

On the 15,000 devices handed over to the teachers, Egube noted that the device was already configured to assist the government monitor teachers’ efficiency especially their resumption and teaching activities at school.

To further aid the usage of the devices, the commissioner explained that in the 2021 Budget , N161 billion was set aside for human capital development including training and other activities that will ensure efficiency in service delivery.

Egube noted that to sustain constant human capital development, there is a need for partnership with the private sector, saying, our development in the education sector requires partnership with corporate individuals and organisations in the state.

Earlier, The chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Science and Technology, Lanre Affinih, stated that with support of the private sector, the youths would be trained effectively and become ready for employment rather than the current style of going on internship often.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Education, Salau, stated that the Lagos state government cannot achieve the goal of providing technology experts that could project for future and produce devices that solve whatever challenges that arise.

She noted that there is a need for collaboration with the private sector to jointly address the challenges and make the country the destination for solutions to societal challenges.

“Our aim for bringing you together today is to solicit your financial and sundry support towards actualising the four cardinal aspects of the project as it ties into your organisation goals and specific Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) thematic focus area.

“The four cardinal aspects of the project, STEAM UP Lagos were: Curriculum Design and Integration, Teacher engagement/training in modern STEAM pedagogy, Set up of STEAM laboratories/Cafes, and Engaging students in learning as well as boosting extracurricular STEAM activities in the state”.

