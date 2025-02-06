Lagos Govt. begins neighborhood Corps upgrade to state police

With only two years left in his tenure, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled plans to transform the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) to meet state police standards.

The governor’s plan, which is expected to be completed before the end of his term in 2027, is a key component of his administration’s comprehensive efforts to bolster the state’s security apparatus and provide a more robust and efficient response to emerging security challenges.

The agency’s general manager, Ifalade Oyekan, who disclosed this during a visit to the palace of His Royal Highness, Onisiwo of Tomaro Abagbo, Tarkwa-Bay and its Environs, Oba Alayeluwa Yussuff (Ogbabi II), noted that the agency’s upgrade to state police standards will empower it to play a more pivotal role in maintaining law and order in the state, and will also significantly enhance its ability to collaborate with other security agencies in the state.

Oyekan, during his meeting to request the support of Oba Yussuff on the establishment of the LNSA marine components in the riverine areas of his kingdom, stated that the effort to revamp the state’s security architecture has led to several groundbreaking developments since he was appointed as the agency’s boss.

Speaking on the components to be installed in the region, the LNSA chairman appealed to the monarch to grant the government a green light to execute the necessary facilities.

He further stated that it is in light of the remarkable progress and projections that the governor approved seven new units to professionalize the agency, making it more efficient and better equipped to meet its statutory mandates.

“The government can not achieve this alone, hence our soliciting for support from individuals, companies, stakeholders, and all well-meaning concerns”

“Our mission to the palace is to seek the support of Kabiyesi towards the establishment of a forward base in your domain for our Marine and Deterrence Unit. Mr. Governor always appreciates the efforts of the traditional institutions in ensuring a safer and more secure Lagos, and he will appreciate your support like always,” he added.

After a heart-to-heart discussion, Oba Yussuff declared his unwavering support for the establishment of the LNSA Marine unit in the riverine area.

He also commended the Management of the Agency for the significant progress made in the last few years and promised to not hesitate to support the initiative on its growth.

Furthermore, the traditional ruler pledged to identify a suitable land along the creek for the Agency’s Marine Operations unit.

According to the Kabiyesi, “When the security of a particular community is compromised, the entire State is in trouble.”