MetroNews

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. begins investigations on two street sweepers’ death

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government has commenced investigations on the circumstances that led to the auto crash which claimed the lives of two street sweepers’ along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

It disclosed that the investigation is already yielding positive results as driver of the vehicle with number plate EPE 984 DV was discovered to be a traffic offender already captured by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition, (ANPR).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, disclosed this through a statement released on Monday and made available to newsmen.

Giwa assured Lagosians that the ongoing investigations would not be swept under the carpet and that all findings would be made public.

He described the incident that occurred around Gbagada area of the State as one that the government would never fail to take decisive actions on.

According to the statement, “While assuring that the driver will be apprehended, the Transportation Adviser promised that the thorough investigation will unravel the circumstances leading to the sad occurrence and will be reported back to the public”.

The investigations commenced hours after Lagosians protested over death of the street sweepers’ and linked their demise to the actions of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), officials accused of chasing the driver to the scene.

