Lagos Govt. begins investigations on Ojuelegba bridge accident 

As a measure to avert future loss of lives and property around Ouelegba, the Lagos State Government has commenced investigations on the circumstances that led to the accident claimed where no fewer than nine persons died during the auto crash in the state.

The state government has meanwhile commiserated with families of the deceased residents in Lagos, assuring them that efforts could be Intensified to prevent future occurrences.

The approval to investigate the accident was made and made public by the Commissioner go Transportation, Fredrick Oladeinde, through a statement made available to newsmen in the state

Oladeinde disclosed that the injured person was currently being treated at the General hospital in Gbagade for adequate treatment in the state

According to the statement, “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the people and government, sympathizes with the families of those who died today in the Ojuelegba truck accident.

Nine persons died in the accident. The injured are being treated in the hospital. The accident will be thoroughly investigated so as to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents. We are working with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to install Vehicle/Truck barriers on the inward and outward sections of the Bridge.

“We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the accident and pray that the Almighty will strengthen them at this difficult time.

The Government will continue to implement its Transport Master Plan, which has safety strategies that will ensure that our roads are safe”