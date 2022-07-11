Lagos Govt. begins investigations on Ojo boat mishap after 17 passengers’ death

Concerned by the casualties recorded after a boat enroute Ojo Local Government axis of Lagos capsized on waterways, the State Government has commenced a probe in to the tragedy, to ascertain reasons for the accident.

The probe into the mishap that occurred after the boat left Mile 2 terminal for Ibeshe axis was said to have been approved by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to prevent future occurrence across the state.

As learnt, the governor ordered that the accident be probed on Monday after receiving reports that the death toll had increased to 17 passengers including teenagers, who were traveling to celebrate the Eid in the riverrine communities within the council.

He also ordered that anyone found culpable in the circumstances leading to the mishap would be made to face the full wrath of the law as the case would be treated as a criminal offense.

Sanwo-Olu was said to have stressed that the government has put in place safety measures that could prevent boat mishap at night and that any violation would not be shelved.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, who disclosed that the investigations had started, added that the governor was deeply saddened by the incident and commiserates with families who lost their loved ones.

According to his statement, the police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal. The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of “no night travel” and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

“The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

“Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in future. The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the Sanwo-Olu administration places on human life.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May The Almighty strengthen them in this difficult time”, the statement added.

