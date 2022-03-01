Lagos Govt. begins investigations on Ladipo market fire disaster

The Lagos State Government has commenced investigations to unravel cause of the fire disaster that wreck shops and destroyed goods worth millions of naira at an auto spare part market, Ladipo, in Mushin Local Government area of the state.

To unravel the cause, a nine-man probe committee has also been inaugurated to investigate both the immediate and remote causes of the fire disasters that occured within the council.

The nine-man committee to investigate the inferno that had displaced some traders would be chaired by Chairman of the council, Emmanuel Bamigboye.

Other members of the committee were: Tunbosun Aruwe, vice chairman, Olamide Williams, Secretary, Yemisi Adetunji Gbolahan Agbaje, Nojeem Mabadeje, Doyin Ogunmade, Eyitayo Ijaoribe, Emmanuel Mbamara and Monday Lawrence.

Addressing the displaced traders during a visit to the market, Bamigboye said that the committee was part of the efforts by the government to nip in the bud future occurrence.

The chairman said that the committee investigating fire outbreak that destroyed properties and goods at Aguiyi Ironsi section of the Ladipo spare parts market was saddled with several responsibilities which includes: to investigate the immediate cause and extent of damage at the market and to know the insurance measures engaged by the shop owners.

He added that the committee would also be investigating the security measures put in place, sanitation status, the structure of the market as well as the layout as it concerns the buildings.

According to him, the committee would investigate how the shops were allocated and status of ownership, to investigate the relationship among the shop owners in the market, to evaluate the value of loss incurred by individuals and the entire market collectively, to relate with other agencies to gather more useful information, and to come up with comprehensive recommendations.

The chairman hinted that the committee would be submitting its report within one week of their inauguration, after which the Chairman would brief the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the report and what the committee recommendation.

Bamigboye, who had earlier visited the affected section with other members of the council, expressed his sympathy to all the traders whose shops were affected in the inferno.

The council team were received by the Chairman of the market, Emmanuel Mbamara, Eze Ndigbo of Lagos State, Christian Nwachukwu, President General of Igbo Speaking People Community in Lagos, Sunday Eze, and Eze Ndigbo of Mushin, Peter Umeh, at the entrance of the market.

He, meanwhile, appealed to the traders to always put safety mechanisms in place to guide against any form of fire outbreak in the market.

The chairman advised the traders to always abide to the laid down directives on safety and preventive measures laid down by the government, in order to avert disasters.

He assured traders that the government would often put measures in place to forestall any reoccurrences of fire incident at Ladipo market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

