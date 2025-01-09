Lagos Govt. begins investigation on tourism commissioner’s assault report

The Lagos State Government has initiated a probe into the reports of an alleged assault that occurred during the commissioner for tourism, Toke Benson-Awoyinka’s visit to the J.K Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History to ascertain what transpired between her, the facility Director, and other staff.

The government said that the investigation would expose reasons why an internal management meeting between commissioners and the facility Director Qudus Onikeku became a public affair.

This investigation was in response to a public outcry following a viral video that showed Benson-Awoyinka engaging in a physical altercation with an unknown man prompting residents including popular human rights activist and comedian Mr Macaroni, to condemn the commissioners and demand accountability for her actions.

According to the government on Thursday, the investigation would be thorough and transparent, and appropriate actions would be taken against anyone at fault.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has denied the allegation stating that she never assaulted anyone nor performed any form of violence against the unknown man at the tourist centre as claimed by the public.

Theguild press gathered through an interview with the Public Relations Officer to the Ministry, Seriki Omowunmi that the accusations against the commissioner were false and should be disregarded urging the public to focus on the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to excellence in service delivery.

In a statement released by Omowunmi refuting the claims, Benson-Awoyinka during an inspection visit at the facility discovered that the Centre Director, Onikeku, was illegally operating a canteen within the premises without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry.

She added that the discovery prompted the commissioner to question the establishment and initiated an eviction which Onikeku violently resisted and had his team attack officials of the Ministry.

The statement reads in part, ” The non-state actors who are neither recognized by the Lagos State Government nor authorized to attend the meeting, who accompanied the Center Director, barged in, while he ordered them to record the proceedings. This, the Honourable Commissioner objected to. It must be emphasized that recording any meeting without the consent of the presiding authority is unacceptable and a breach of protocol”

” For clarity, Mrs Benson Awoyinka did not assault anyone, instead a senior female member of her team was physically assaulted by the non-state actors which then escalated as seen in the viral video depicting a false narrative. The video posted ostensibly to blackmail her speaks for itself”

“The Honourable Commissioner maintained her stance that unauthorized persons should not participate in the meeting or record its discussions, which is in line with standard administrative procedures. The Ministry remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and the efficient management of all its facilities. The Honourable Commissioner will continue to discharge her duties in the best interest of Lagos State and its citizens”