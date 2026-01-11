Lagos Govt. begins investigation on Chimamanda’s son death

The Lagos State Government has commenced investigation into the tragic death of Nkanu, the son of celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, following a reported medical incident at a private healthcare facility in the state.

As gathered, the investigation was ordered by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after the multiple awards winning writer allegations.

In a statement released yesterday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, the state government expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended its heartfelt condolences to Adichie and her family, describing the death of a child as a “profound tragedy” and an “irreparable loss.”

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the deeply distressing report by Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie concerning the death of her son.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, we sincerely commiserate with the family and assure them of our concern and commitment to justice.”

Sanwo-Olu, according to the statement, directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to immediately commence a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the aim of establishing both the immediate and remote causes of the death.

HEFAMAA has since begun its inquiry and has visited the private healthcare facility involved as part of its ongoing investigation.

It was learnt tat the agency is expected to conduct a detailed review of all allegations and reports connected to the incident.

Reaffirming the state’s zero tolerance for medical negligence and unprofessional conduct, the government stressed that human life remains of the highest value and that all health facilities operating in Lagos State must adhere strictly to established clinical and ethical standards.

As part of its statutory mandate, HEFAMAA regulates, monitors, and accredits public and private health facilities in the state and routinely investigates cases of alleged medical negligence and unethical practices to safeguard patient safety and service quality.

The agency will also collaborate closely with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies to ensure a holistic, credible, and professional review of the case.

According to the government, the investigation will examine compliance with clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved. The findings, it assured, will be made public upon the conclusion of the investigation in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

“The Lagos State Government assures the public that any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct, or regulatory violations will face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.

While the investigation is ongoing, the government urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, noting that due process is being followed to ensure fairness, justice, and credible outcomes.

The government reiterated the state’s commitment to safeguarding the health, safety, and rights of all residents and to strengthening oversight of medical practice to prevent a recurrence of such tragic incidents.

“Once again, we extend our deepest condolences to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her family,” t