Lagos Govt. begins investigation on 16yrs old girl’s rape

Following thousands of social media tags drawing the attention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to an allegation of sexual assault made by a 16-year-old girl, Mirabel, the government has stepped in to take charge of the situation and ensure that the perpetrator does not go scot-free.

The DSVA’s intervention followed Mirabel’s post on her TikTok account, in which she alleged that a young man broke into her apartment and forced himself on her while no one was around the compound, making it impossible for anyone to come to her aid.

The teenager, who disclosed that she had no prior connection whatsoever with the man, alleged that the perpetrator tied her up and stuffed clothes into her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Mirabel, who did not disclose her location in the video, also alleged that the man cut her with a razor blade before carrying out the act, which she said occurred while she was unconscious.

“Around 9 a.m., I heard a knock on my door. I thought it was one of my neighbors. It was Sunday morning, and most of them had probably gone to church. Maybe someone wanted to ask me for something. I stood up, even though I had a headache. As soon as I got to the door, I was pushed back, hitting my head on the fridge nearby, and I passed out,” the victim said in tears during the video.

“When I opened my eyes, there was a man over me. My mouth was stuffed and tied, and I was just there, mumbling, hoping someone might hear me. But it was Sunday, and most of my neighbors were at church. After what felt like 20 minutes, I realized nobody could hear me, and there was nothing I could do.

“I just lay there. Later, I noticed I was bleeding. At first, I thought it was my period, but today the person texted me. They had inserted a razor blade inside me and cut me,” Mirabel added.

She also shared screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by the suspect and revealed that she has been suicidal since the incident occurred, apologising to her followers and friends, saying the pain was overwhelming.

In the messages shared on her page, the perpetrator, whose TikTok username was identified only as “Priston,” allegedly admitted to the crime while threatening that nothing would be done to him because his father is influential.

The suspect also allegedly claimed to have stalked her for some time, stating that he carried out the act after she repeatedly ignored his advances.

“I am sure you don’t know me because you decided to close your eyes even after waking up from passing out. I want to tell you that even if you remember me or my face, we have met twice and you kept ignoring me.

“I know you are smart and you will definitely figure out who I am, but let me tell you, my father has the money to bury the case before it gets to court,” the suspect allegedly wrote.

The incident, which has gained attention across social media platforms, has triggered public outrage, with citizens tagging the Lagos State Government and calling for action, as well as stronger punishment for perpetrators of sexual violence.

In response to the allegations, the DSVA released a statement on Tuesday, noting that it had taken note of the multiple tags and public concerns regarding the video.

The agency urged anyone with credible information that could assist in reaching the victim directly and safely to contact the agency by sending a direct message through any of its official social media channels.

According to the statement, “We want to state clearly that we have seen the reports and we are actively making efforts to reach the survivor to offer immediate support, provide appropriate intervention, and ascertain her location. Our team has initiated contact through available channels and will continue efforts to establish communication.

“The Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance stance against all forms of domestic and sexual violence. Sexual assault is a crime, and every survivor deserves protection, care, support, and justice.

“We encourage survivors to speak up and assure the public that reports are treated with the utmost confidentiality and urgency.”