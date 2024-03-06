Lagos Govt. begins indoors smoking enforcement in clubs, others

The Lagos State Government through its Safety Commission and Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA), has resolved to enforce the law restricting mode of smoking inside night clubs, restaurants, bars and lounges across the state.

It said that the move was to ensure all hospitality firm owners abide by the rules and regulations set to ensure global best practices within Lagos.

In a joint statements issued yesterday by Director General, Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, and his LASEPA counterpart, Dr. Tunde Ajayi, at a safety workshop organised for the hospitality sector including night clubs, bars and lounges owners across the state with the theme: “Establishing a safety culture in the night life sector in Lagos State.

Mojola, in his opening remarks, said it is high time Nigerians comply with rules and regulations as it relates to international best practice.

He maintained that in every Hotel, there should be designated place for smoking cigarettes, but not at a public place where everyone is relaxing and enjoying themselves.

Mojola noted that though quality service delivery in the hospitality sector in Nigeria is inconsistent with issues such as poor customer service, lack of trained personnel and substandard facilities, but with proper monitoring by relevant agencies and adequate safety precautions, the challenges will reduce drastically.

He, meanwhile, emphasized that henceforth, indoor smoking at Night clubs would be enforced, this would ensure that all of us have designated places for smoking in our facilities, or else the full wrath of law would be on us.

“According to him, “There is no doubt, Lagos State will enforce indoor smoking at Night clubs, bars and lounges because it is high time we do our business as the law stipulates but not as we want it to be done, especially in Lagos State where safety and health of all the citizens is of utmost concern of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration”.

Ajayi further corroborated Mojola, saying enforcement of indoor smoking at Night clubs, bars and lounges across the state must be enforced.