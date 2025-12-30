Lagos Govt. begins illegal markets removal across metropolis

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental and Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI, has concluded plans remove illegal markets, roadside trading and other environmental infractions across the metropolis from January 2026.

It stted that all wares displayed on public roads, pedestrian walkways and other unauthorised spaces would be cleared and confiscated as part of the renewed enforcement drive designed to address indiscriminate waste disposal and traffic gridlock across the state.

The Corps Marshal of LAGESC, Major Olaniyi Cole (Rtd), disclosed this on Tuesday, during the Lagos West Senatorial District Stakeholders’ Meeting 2025 held at the Multi-Agency Safety Arena Hall, Bolade, Oshodi, with themed “Building a Cleaner Lagos: Improving Compliance with Environmental Sanitation Laws,” brought together market leaders, transport unions, community leaders, government officials and members of the public to deliberate on environmental compliance and public safety.

Cole said the operation aligns with the Lagos State Government’s policy of eliminating street trading and other environmental abuses in order to promote a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment for residents.

According to him, the Community Stakeholders Meetings, initiated in 2022, have provided a platform for collaboration among market associations, local governments and local council development areas, environmental officers and sister agencies such as the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Parks Agency (LASPARK) and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), with the goal of encouraging voluntary compliance with environmental laws.

“Throughout the year 2025, LAGESC intensified enforcement operations across major highways, inner roads, markets, pedestrian bridges and public spaces,” Cole said.

“These operations targeted street trading, illegal refuse dumping, abuse of road setbacks and medians, blockage of drainage channels and the unlawful occupation of pedestrian bridges.”

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji, who was represented by Sanni Olayinka, described KAI as a frontline agency in the enforcement of environmental sanitation laws in the state.

“KAI has continued to promote orderliness, cleanliness and public safety through sustained advocacy, monitoring and enforcement,” Olayinka said, adding that the Corps’ strong street-level presence and digital engagement had significantly improved public awareness of environmental responsibilities.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja-General of Oshodi, Sikirat Adeyanju, commended KAI operatives for sustained environmental surveillance in the area.

The trader disclosed that market leaders in Oshodi now engage late-night sweepers to ensure daily waste evacuation, a development she said has greatly improved cleanliness.