Lagos Govt begins house-to-house coronavirus case identification exercise

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

In a bid to maximize the lockdown period imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten coronavirus curve in Lagos State, the government has commenced a house-to-house case identification to detect possible cases of the virus in the state

The Government added that the COVID19 case identification campaign tagged the ‘Community Active Case Search’ has commenced April and expected to end April 19th, two weeks after its commencement within the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Thursday during a joint Ministerial Press briefing on COVID19 intervention in Lagos State held in Alausa, Ikeja, assured that the State remains committed to deploying necessary strategies to win the battle against coronavirus.

While explaining that health workers during this period will move from house to house including health facilities in pairs to administer electronic questionnaires to citizens, Abayomi added that the questions to be administered bothers on COVID19 symptoms.

The Commissioner stressed that the officials carrying out the exercise could be identified with the COVID19 outbreak Response tags and letter from the Local Government.

He said: “In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about symptoms of cough, cold and fever.

“This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID19 in different communities across the State. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this pandemic quickly”.

While noting that the COVID19 outbreak in Lagos State is seemingly under control, Abayomi noted that the State has had 100 percent recovery on case management since the virus broke out in the state

He implored residents to continuously support the government by complying with directives and measures put in place to curtail the spread of the diseases.