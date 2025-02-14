€410M Lagos water transport project will boost economic- LASWA

The Lagos State Government is set to embark on a major transformation of the state’s inland waterways with the commencement of the EUR 410 million Omi Eko project, which is expected to revolutionize the state’s transportation network and boost economic growth.

The project, which was secured with funding from the Global Gateway Initiative, including EUR 360 million from the French Development Agency, the European Union, and the European Investment Bank, as well as EUR 40 million from the Lagos State Government and EUR 10 million from the private sector, aims to provide a sustainable and efficient transportation solution for residents and visitors alike.

As stated by the government, this initiative underscores the importance of Public Private Partnership in creating opportunities for local businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs by stimulating activities along waterfront communities and tourism hubs

The implementation which is expected to last from 2025 till 2030, it noted, will be used to roll out a range of initiatives, including the dredging and navigation of 15 ferry routes, deployment of 78 large capacity electric ferries, and the construction and rehabilitation of 25 ferry terminals with charging stations.

In a statement issued by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Friday, These terminals which is a key part of the project will feature several modern amenities such as parking facilities, waiting areas, digital payment systems and safety equipment.

According to the statement, “The Omi-Eko project focuses on harnessing the potential of the city’s vast waterways to provide sustainable, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation solutions while driving tourism and community growth”

“The project seeks to ameliorate the heavy traffic on Lagos roads by providing a reliable alternative through water transportation and integrating ferry services with existing road and rail networks, the project aims to create a seamless multimodal transportation system”

The Omi Eko Project deliberately place strong emphasis on protecting Lagos’ waterways and the environment by using eco-friendly ferries with low-emission engines thereby reducing water and environmental pollution.

“Safety is a cornerstone of the project therefore LASWA is enforcing strict safety protocols, conducting public education campaigns, and ensuring that all passengers, boat operators, and stakeholders understand the importance of adhering to safety measures. A smart ticketing system using the cowry card payment technology is to be adopted to improve passenger convenience and reduce waiting times”

” The Omi Eko Project envisions Lagos as a city where the waterways serve as more than a mode of transportation but as a vibrant space for innovation, commerce, and community life. By connecting communities and reducing the strain on the city’s roads, it aims to set a benchmark for sustainable urban development in Africa”.