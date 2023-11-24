Lagos Govt. begins data collection after Hepatitis outbreak

In a proactive move to combat Viral Hepatitis, Lagos State Government has rallied key stakeholders for an impactful engagement session geared towards developing preventive strategies and streamlining data collection for effective disease mitigation.

At the meeting, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, emphasized the criticality of preventive measures and data accuracy in curbing the silent threat of Viral Hepatitis.

She explained that Viral Hepatitis remains a silent adversary which can be mitigated by the provision of preventive strategies as well as the efficient collection and rendition data which will guide the development of efficient plans, interventions and resource allocation to fight the disease.

“The foundation of well-informed decision-making is data; data forms the bedrock of informed decision-making, guiding efficient plans, interventions, and resource allocation crucial in addressing complex issues like Viral Hepatitis,” she highlighted.

Ogunyemi explained further that the stakeholder’s engagement meeting which was organized in collaboration with relevant stakeholders is targeted at evaluating the state’s efforts to mitigate viral hepatitis and develop a cooperative plan of action involving all stakeholders to end viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the state.

In her words: “This collaborative effort aims to evaluate the state’s ongoing initiatives against Viral Hepatitis, leveraging insights from the recent African Hepatitis Summit.

“The goal is geared towards crafting a unified action plan involving all stakeholders to eradicate this public health threat”.

Highlighting the strides made under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, Ogunyemi praised the Viral Hepatitis Control Program, initiated in 2016. “This program has significantly contributed to prevention, care, awareness, and treatment, thanks to robust political and financial support”, she said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye stressed the need for collective action, citing alarming statistics that over 16 million individuals in Nigeria are unaware of their Hepatitis B and C status, leaving them vulnerable to severe liver complications.

“This joint effort is essential in the fight against Viral Hepatitis. We aim for a lasting impact, driven by our commitment to health equity and compassion for all. We hope that our combined efforts will have a lasting impact on the battle against viral hepatitis and that our dedication to equity, health, and compassion will pave the road for a better, healthier future for all”. Dr. Ogboye remarked.

The permanent secretary stated further that the stakeholders meeting will serve as a critical platform to unite, share knowledge and collectively chart a course towards shaping the future of hepatitis prevention, diagnosis and treatment adding that the state government will delve into prevention strategies and also prioritize collaborative efforts between governmental bodies, non-governmental organizations, healthcare professionals as well as the wider community.

Also, Director, Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Rotimi Agbolagorite, who was also at the meeting, added that the government recognizes the impact viral hepatitis has on the health and well-being of the people adding that the agenda of the government will encompass a comprehensive exploration of the state’s epidemiological landscape, solutions to data renditions as well as challenges in diagnosis and treatment.

State viral hepatitis control program Coordinator, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho, assured that the present administration will not relent in putting in place various strategies in the fight against viral hepatitis adding that the state will always be open to productive collaborations with the private sector in the fight against the disease.

“We want to expand our horizon, to have more interface with the private sector because we know our data is more dominant with the private sector, and we realise that we cannot do it alone as governments. We need to have a robust collaboration with the private sector such that we’ll have a basis for an advocacy tool”, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

