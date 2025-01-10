Lagos Govt. begins Danfo, others integration into state bus initiative

As part of its efforts to transform the transportation landscape in Lagos, the state government has commenced the integration of Mini buses and Midi-buses also known as Danfo and Korope operating on the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state into its Bus Reform initiative.

This development, according to the government, will transform the state’s transportation network by restructuring commercial bus operations to provide a more organized, efficient, and passenger-friendly experience for commuters.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting yesterday, emphasized that once the program is implemented, mini-Mini-buses will no longer be allowed to operate along the Lekki-Ajah expressway but will be deployed to inner routes and communities.

Shedding more light on the initiative, Giwa explained that the project, which is currently in its planning phase will commence once all arrangements are finalized.

He revealed that the documentation process for bus operators interested in the scheme is ongoing, with 10 operators having submitted letters of intent to the Ministry of Transportation, and six have already been confirmed.

Giwa further stated that all participating buses will undergo physical verification by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) to ensure their roadworthiness and proper documentation.

Once verified, these buses will be branded in the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) colors and will be equipped with validators.

The commissioner emphasized the need for a gradual rollout to minimize disruptions and stressed that the initiative will be test-run for three months before full enforcement.

He also noted that a framework is being developed to integrate union dues deductions into the e-ticketing system, which will help to address the issue of hoodlums extorting transporters along the axis.